د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Free Movement Into Abu Dhabi Is Banned For Another Week

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Abu Dhabi has eased restrictions on movement between its regions, however, residents are still required to have a permit to enter the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am, on Tuesday, June 23.

Residents are free to leave Abu Dhabi without a permit.

Restrictions on entering the emirate are being extended for another week, with exemptions for all types of goods and mail, and permit holders

A dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases has lead to the slight easing of restrictions for Abu Dhabi residents

READ: Dubai Will Welcome Tourists Back On July 7

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?