BREAKING: Free Movement Into Abu Dhabi Is Banned For Another Week
Abu Dhabi has eased restrictions on movement between its regions, however, residents are still required to have a permit to enter the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am, on Tuesday, June 23.
Residents are free to leave Abu Dhabi without a permit.
Restrictions on entering the emirate are being extended for another week, with exemptions for all types of goods and mail, and permit holders