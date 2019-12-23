The Top 10 DREAM Secret Santa List For The Dubai Resident Who Has Everything

We all have the one friend, bae or family member who is IMPOSSIBLE to buy for. So read this list and thank us later. 10 easy peasy last-minute gifts you can sort for the person who has everything

10. A dream luxe escape An obvious one to start. But in a country made up of dreamy escapes, which one comes out tops? Check out Jumeirah Al Wathba Resort & Spa. Jumeirah, of course speaks for itself, but this is best in class in luxurious, private resorts, made for tranquil r&r breaks. Featuring the Talise spa, a glorious pool, and with local food as a highlight. This is a dream escape like no other. More Al Wathba Resort & Spa info here.

9. A new do’ from a salon New year, new you. There is simply NOTHING better than sinking into a salon chair and putting your hands of a professional you can fully trust. And the gift of a salon appointment sounds like the DREAM to some of us. Ladies, if you’re looking for balayage, Anthony, previously of Pastels before he ventured out to his own business, has got you. And Mane is a go-t0 for a brand new do. If you already know, you know. The salon uses Olaplex, a brand which is basically to a hair appointment what dessert is to your meal. You don’t NEED it, but you will fell 10010% better walking out of a salon once you’ve treated yourself. More info about Mane here.

8. A Lush party You love Lush, your mates love Lush, your mom loves Lush, but did you know you could book a Lush party? We kid you not! The parties are one and a half hour long, and are fully customisable, so whether you’re looking for a chill afternoon of R&R, os something a little more fun, the Lush team has got you. And IMAGINE how good you’ll smell.

7. A beast of a camera Photographers, prepare to froth at the mouth. This is the MOTHER of equipment, steep in price (it doesn’t even come with a lens) this is the world’s FIRST 61.0MP 35mm full-frame and lots of other important product deets that will excite the photographer in your life. How much? AED13,999.00 Buy it here

6. Lovin Dubai Cruise ticks *Cough* Maybe be biased, but The Lovin Dubai Cruise every Saturday ticks all the boxes, if you’re thinking about gifting someone a good time! It’s brilliant value, (food and drinks are included in the cost) it’s suitable for all ages, you get to go on a huge cruise, you pass Dubai’s most iconic hotels (we see you Atlantis, The Palm and Burj Al Arab) there’s a pool, a cinema, a jacuzzi and a DJ on board and it sets sail from next to Dubai Marina every Saturday. Book it in!

5. A voucher for High Joint This amazing little burger joint earned number one on Lovin Dubai’s best burgers in 2019 for reason. If bae really LOVES burgers, don’t you wanna gift them vouchers of happiness? Because these burgers are pure bliss. *Note, we’re not sure if High Joint does vouchers, but cash will work just fine.

4. Bruno Mars ticks If you’re seeking a special pressie, and the person you’re buying for just happens to be a big fan of 24k magic, or likes to get funked up, this is a no-brainer. The New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi is a special event, complete with an epic stage show, and the main man himself belting out his hits like ‘If I were your man’ and ‘Just the way you are’… We can’t think of a better way to ring in the New Year.

3. Gift bae access to the hella exclusive VIP Lounge access at Dubai Mall As VIP lounge access goes, this is up there with the best in the world. An exclusive treat, only available when you can produce AED50,000 worth of receipts, (we did say this was a DREAM listing) gets you access to the Lounge with panoramic views of the world-renowned Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. Here you can relax with friends, make use of the conference rooms, the BEAUT interiors and enjoy all the goodies including food, drinks and incredible service, PLUS chauffeur-driven buggy around the mall itself. Now, THAT’S how to live.

2. Glowing skin, and there’s one product that’ll get you there What does anyone want for Christmas? Clear, GLOWING skin, duhhhhhh! (And, to be honessttt, we want it without hassle.) Which is why we are LOVING the FOREO LUNA 3, the beauty product which takes only ONE minute to make your face dirt and grim FREE. The LUNA 3 works harder than you ever could thanks to its super soft silicone and high-tech T-Sonic pulsations Available on Namshi, NET-A-PORTER, Sephora and more.

1. A skydive at Skydive Dubai It may seem like an obvious one, but this is a memory that’ll last a lifetime. You’ll scare your bae senseless and then you’ll have yards of video footage to laugh at all the way into next year.