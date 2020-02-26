Your Weekend In Dubai Is Looking A Whole Lot Better Thanks To These 9 Activities
LOVE this part of the week.
When you’ve got nothing but two free days and limitless opportunities stretching before you and bucketloads of fun activities to choose from!
9. Hit a night brunch at Soho Garden
This is the Thursday night you’ve been waiting for.
Every week From 8pm to 11pm, only AED250 gets nighttime brunch-goers access to different international headliners, starting with Bedouin’s sick DJ set this week, plus FOOD and drinks and all the fun you deserve to have
Dance all you want to the incredible tunes of Bedouin’s set, with Nandu also hyping things off this weekend.
8. Party on Dubai’s biggest commercial cruise this Saturday
For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates.
- Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks
- AED299 – regular brunch
- AED499 – VIP brunch
- Kids under 5 go free
VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles
The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab.
Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm
7. Check out the adaption of Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner at Dubai Opera
If you’re a fan of this moving story from the acclaimed author of novels like The Kite Runner, A Thousand Splendid Suns, and And the Mountains Echoed, do not miss the Middle East debut of the stage version.
When? February 27 – 29
Where? Dubai Opera
6. Follow the Pink Caravan – and raise awareness for breast cancer
The Pink Caravan is a decade-old initiative that fights to promote awareness and fight breast cancer. Starting in Sharjah and marching its way to Abu Dhabi along with a troupe of riders, the unmissable caravan aims to conduct 10,000 screening in the next week alone – incredible!
When? February 26 until March 6
5. The iconic Canal Run is BACK this Friday
Ready, set, GO!
The OIC-BUPA Global 10km run is almost here! One for all levels, you choose 1km, 3km, 5km or 10km. It’s a well-run (geddit?!) event with water and aid stations along the way and a bag of goodies for all participants.
4. French Rapper Booba Is Partying It Up With Frank At Toy Room’s FAB New Outdoor Venue
This is HUUUUUUGE!
French rapper Booba is coming to Dubai and will be in none other than Dubai’s hottest nightclub on Thursday night. Toy Room… we see you!
Watch one of Europe’s BIGGEST names in hip-hop and R&B make his way to Hive DXB, Toy Room’s swanky new outdoor venue, and that’s just dandy for the current weather.
When? Thursday, February 27, 2020
Where? Toy Room at Hive DXB, Meydan Racecourse
For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com
Thursday 27/02/20 – @boobaofficial live. One of the biggest selling French artists of all time joins Dubai's #1 party brand at super-club HIVE DXB. BIGGER – BETTER – CRAZIER #LadiesNight until 1am Doors: 11pm – 4am Music: Hip-Hop & Party Bangers all night
3. JYSK is turning two and there are loads of reasons to visit your favourite store
The Scandinavian store is turning 2, and to celebrate they’re giving you 30% off EVERYTHING this weekend. It’s gonna be a weekend of celebrations and a party atmosphere, with cookies, balloons and more in store for guests.
Pssst: Reminder… 30% off EVERYTHING!
Make your study room perrrrrfect with our Trappedal collection! Explore our new arrivals, from home decor & accessories to outdoor furniture. We got you covered! And hey! At JYSK we always have a great offer for you! Up to 50% on selected items.
2. Rare Disease Day at Kite Beach this Saturday
Think kites, music and entertainment at a special day out this weekend that creates awareness for rare diseases. All about inclusion and tolerance, Rare Disease Day at Kite Beach is back for the third year and you can #showyourrare this Saturday.
Mondays can be fun too! Create unforgettable memories with the family at your favorite community beach, Kite Beach Dubai
And one super fun one to look forward to next week…
1. Kayzar is turning 40 you’re invited to a partayyy at Stars N Bars to celebrate
Kayzar Boulila is turning 40 this weekend! He’s been doing an epic video challenge in the lead up to the big day, and now you’re all invited to Stars N Bars at La Mer for a birthday bonanza. Think lots of fun, prizes and plenty of entertainment.
Info @dxbfirst
When? Tuesday, March 3
See you at my birthday party on the 3rd of March at Stars N Bars La Mer @10pm Be there or Be Square