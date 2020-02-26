د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Your Weekend In Dubai Is Looking A Whole Lot Better Thanks To These 9 Activities

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

LOVE this part of the week.

When you’ve got nothing but two free days and limitless opportunities stretching before you and bucketloads of fun activities to choose from!

via GIPHY

9. Hit a night brunch at Soho Garden

This is the Thursday night you’ve been waiting for.

Every week From 8pm to 11pm, only AED250 gets nighttime brunch-goers access to different international headliners, starting with Bedouin’s sick DJ set this week, plus FOOD and drinks and all the fun you deserve to have

Dance all you want to the incredible tunes of Bedouin’s set, with Nandu also hyping things off this weekend.

More info here

8. Party on Dubai’s biggest commercial cruise this Saturday

For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet,  a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates.

  • Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks
  • AED299 – regular brunch
  • AED499 – VIP brunch
  • Kids under 5 go free

VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles

The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab.

Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm

GET YOUR TICKS NOW

7. Check out the adaption of Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner at Dubai Opera

If you’re a fan of this moving story from the acclaimed author of novels like The Kite Runner, A Thousand Splendid Suns, and And the Mountains Echoed, do not miss the Middle East debut of the stage version.

When? February 27 – 29

Where? Dubai Opera

Tickets and more info here

6. Follow the Pink Caravan – and raise awareness for breast cancer

The Pink Caravan is a decade-old initiative that fights to promote awareness and fight breast cancer. Starting in Sharjah and marching its way to Abu Dhabi along with a troupe of riders, the unmissable caravan aims to conduct 10,000 screening in the next week alone – incredible!

When? February 26 until March 6

5. The iconic Canal Run is BACK this Friday

Ready, set, GO!

The OIC-BUPA Global 10km run is almost here! One for all levels, you choose 1km, 3km, 5km or 10km. It’s a well-run (geddit?!) event with water and aid stations along the way and a bag of goodies for all participants.

More info about the Canal Run here.

4. French Rapper Booba Is Partying It Up With Frank At Toy Room’s FAB New Outdoor Venue

This is HUUUUUUGE!

French rapper Booba is coming to Dubai and will be in none other than Dubai’s hottest nightclub on Thursday night. Toy Room… we see you!

Watch one of Europe’s BIGGEST names in hip-hop and R&B make his way to Hive DXB, Toy Room’s swanky new outdoor venue, and that’s just dandy for the current weather.

When? Thursday, February 27, 2020

Where? Toy Room at Hive DXB, Meydan Racecourse

For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com

3. JYSK is turning two and there are loads of reasons to visit your favourite store

The Scandinavian store is turning 2, and to celebrate they’re giving you 30% off EVERYTHING this weekend. It’s gonna be a weekend of celebrations and a party atmosphere, with cookies, balloons and more in store for guests.

Pssst: Reminder… 30% off EVERYTHING!

2. Rare Disease Day at Kite Beach this Saturday

Think kites, music and entertainment at a special day out this weekend that creates awareness for rare diseases. All about inclusion and tolerance, Rare Disease Day at Kite Beach is back for the third year and you can #showyourrare this Saturday.

More information here.

And one super fun one to look forward to next week…

1. Kayzar is turning 40 you’re invited to a partayyy at Stars N Bars to celebrate

Kayzar Boulila is turning 40 this weekend! He’s been doing an epic video challenge in the lead up to the big day, and now you’re all invited to Stars N Bars at La Mer for a birthday bonanza. Think lots of fun, prizes and plenty of entertainment.

Info @dxbfirst

When? Tuesday, March 3

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?