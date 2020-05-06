Civil Defence Risked Their Lives To Save A Family Cat From The Blazing Abbco Tower

A UAE husband and wife thanked Sharjah Civil Defence for rescuing the family Cat, Belle from burning Abbco Tower.

Cherrie Pascubillo and her husband’s home went into flames in the Abbco Tower fire on Tuesday night.

Fortunately, both husband and wife were not at home when the fire began. When they returned from a food shop, the building was on fire and they realised their cat, Belle was inside their 11th-floor apartment. There were no casualties in the blaze and not only did every resident leave with their lives, but Cherrie also sent her thanks to Civil Defence Sharjah for risking their lives to save animals too.

“Thank you so much Civil Defence – Sharjah to help us locate and save our cat Belle, salute to Mr. Saeed and the rest of his team, you are not only risking your life to save humans but also for animal lives. You are amazing Me and my Husband just went outside to buy food when the fire is not yet happened, when we comeback to our place our building is on fire and our cat left alone to our room.”

The blaze started at Abbco Tower at 9pm on Tuesday night

It took authorities four minutes to reach the scene. All residents were evacuated before the building went up in flames.

