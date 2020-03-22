The Amazingly Generous Donations From Dubai Businessmen Will Help Fight Covid-19
In these testing times, the things we can take solace from is the community coming together in so many ways and the amazing donations from Dubai business people in support of the city.
From Saturday night’s balcony support for healthcare workers to donations from the country’s wealthiest and banks to add additional healthcare services and to provide relief to business owners.
Starting with Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor who donated 50 state-of-the-art ambulances
The businessman also donated a medically-equipped building to be used for quarantine purposes and he announced he will establish an integrated virology laboratory for medical research to support global efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus.
Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, Chairman of Al Zarooni Group, donated AED10 million to support the healthcare sector in combating coronavirus
“There is a common responsibility that everyone should take part in, to double efforts and provide all that is required so the UAE remains a model in ensuring the best lifestyle for everybody who lives on its soil, as well as its visitors.” – Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni
The Al-Futtaim Group set up an AED100 million fund for Festival Mall retailers
A huge relief for retailers there, the funds will cover up to three months’ rent relief for eligible tenants, who run the risk of being caught in business disruption and slowdown, according to Dubai Media Office.
“We are proud to be one of Dubai’s key partners in its economic progress. This pride comes with a huge responsibility both towards our country and our retail business partners who are part of the Group’s success.” Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim
Banks in the UAE have come together to offer relief to customers who may struggle over the coming months
For wholesale clients, relief will prioritise key industry sectors that have been most affected, including healthcare, aviation, hospitality, retail, consumer goods &education by offering refinancing, repayment deferrals or lower repayments.