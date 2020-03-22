The Amazingly Generous Donations From Dubai Businessmen Will Help Fight Covid-19

In these testing times, the things we can take solace from is the community coming together in so many ways and the amazing donations from Dubai business people in support of the city.

From Saturday night’s balcony support for healthcare workers to donations from the country’s wealthiest and banks to add additional healthcare services and to provide relief to business owners.

Starting with Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor who donated 50 state-of-the-art ambulances

The businessman also donated a medically-equipped building to be used for quarantine purposes and he announced he will establish an integrated virology laboratory for medical research to support global efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus.