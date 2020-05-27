Quiet Gyms Show Residents Are Not Rushing Back To Group Fitness On Day 1

After what feels like an AGE, today is the long-awaited day that Dubai gyms are allowed to reopen.

But will we see packed gyms right from day one? Judging from the response online, and some first-hand accounts, so far, it looks like no.

Some gyms are choosing to remain closed for a couple more days to make sure they are meeting the highest hygiene standards, while others are allocating time slots for users, and working on ensuring max cleaning efforts are in place.

A Lovin Dubai reader hit Fitness First for a morning workout, he was super impressed with the cleanliness and constant sanitizing efforts, and noted the gym was close to empty on the morning of Day 1

Manish Bhagnari was one of the first to hit the gym this morning and he documented an unusually quiet empty gym on Insta. He had an 8.30 am time slot, (following gov guidelines that gym-goers must pre-book visits) and there were only five people in the normally busy gym. Personally, he told Lovin Dubai, he is following basic precautions, but noted there is ‘constant sanitizing’ going on at the gym itself.

Empty gyms this morning show people are slow to return to normal

Residents must book in advance, your temperature will be checked and masks can only be removed for high-intensity workouts

Video Unavailable

Not rushing back on day 1: Iconic Fitness in Dubai Marina is waiting until Sunday to open

Although gyms can officially open today, some are choosing to use the next few days to make sure the return is as safe as possible for gym-goers and staff.

“Officially, the Dubai Government has said that gyms can reopen tomorrow, May 27th. However, despite this, we are not going to rush back. Instead, we are working diligently right now to make sure that not only do we comply with the government regulations, but also everything we believe is important to give you peace-of-mind that it is as safe as possible to return. One day is simply not appropriate to properly prepare a safe, fun and effective training program” Andy, Iconic Fitness

Twitter responded: Some folks are holding out to see how busy gyms get before returning

Think I will wait a little longer. It’s going to be like January all over again 🙄 — Martin Taylor (@Swimmartin1) May 27, 2020

Some are waiting to see how the situation develops, before rushing back

I really miss my gym. But I would probably wait for sometimes to see the situation 🤔 — Farrokh Zarnegar (@fzarnegar) May 27, 2020

While others are back to normal and will simply avoid busy times for now

Booked the 5:45pm and 6pm slots for today and tomorrow. Would have loved to go back to lift some weight but Gymnation isn't having a timed slot, so classes it is. Will check what the flow is like and then see best time to avoid crowds. — Riz (@rizwanfarooq) May 27, 2020

Realising gyms are open and you’ve got to go back

LISTEN: Dubai Reopens: Cinemas, Gyms, Entertainment Centres And Business Activity Resume Today

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

READ: Offices In Dubai Can Now Work With 50% Capacity

According to an updated list of guidelines issued by Dubai Economy for the reopening of businesses and commercial activities, offices in the emirate can resume normal operating hours from Wednesday, May 27.

From the previous limited capacity level of 30%, offices in Dubai will now be able to increase their workforce and client occupancy to 50% in common areas and within the office premises.⁣