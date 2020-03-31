COVID-19: 3 Dubai Metro Stations Will Shut For Two Weeks
3 Metro stations on the Green line will close for two weeks.
As Dubai authorities work tirelessly to curb the spread of COVID-19 and it was announced last night that Al Ras will be completely cordoned off to non-residents of that area.
The means roads, bus routes and the 3 Metro stations servicing the area will be closed and Dubai Health Authorities will deliver essential supplies to residents there.
3 metro stations on the green line will close: Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas
In line with the precautionary measures to ensure the highest levels of #HealthAndSafety, #RTA announces the closure of three stations on metro green line; Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square for two weeks starting from Tuesday 31st of March.
— RTA (@rta_dubai) March 30, 2020
If you’re taking public transport, please follow the guidelines to protect yourself
All it takes is a few steps to protect yourself and those around you. Follow these guidelines that we put for your safety and health while commuting on #PublicTransport across #Dubai, to limit the spread of the epidemic. #StayHome #WeAreCommitted #YourSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/JMesREps9H
— RTA (@rta_dubai) March 31, 2020
No changes to other station operations