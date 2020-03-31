د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: 3 Dubai Metro Stations Will Shut For Two Weeks

3 Metro stations on the Green line will close for two weeks.

As Dubai authorities work tirelessly to curb the spread of COVID-19 and it was announced last night that Al Ras will be completely cordoned off to non-residents of that area.

The means roads, bus routes and the 3 Metro stations servicing the area will be closed and Dubai Health Authorities will deliver essential supplies to residents there.

3 metro stations on the green line will close: Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas

If you’re taking public transport, please follow the guidelines to protect yourself

No changes to other station operations

