Dubai Police Are Using Drones Encouraging People to ‘STAY HOME’!

Dubai Police are using drones to reinforce a crucial message.

Police have recently started patrolling streets to remind residents to #stayhome, as the country works tirelessly to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But, this is Dubai, and the Police are using everythinggg in their arsenal, including drones, to combat the disease, utilizing the latest modern tech to implement government decisions.

“Attention, attention, please leave the location immediately”

Dubai Police are training drones to broadcast the ‘Stay At Home’ – amazing!