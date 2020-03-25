Dubai Police Are Using Drones Encouraging People to ‘STAY HOME’!
Dubai Police are using drones to reinforce a crucial message.
Police have recently started patrolling streets to remind residents to #stayhome, as the country works tirelessly to limit the spread of COVID-19.
But, this is Dubai, and the Police are using everythinggg in their arsenal, including drones, to combat the disease, utilizing the latest modern tech to implement government decisions.
“Attention, attention, please leave the location immediately”
Dubai Police are training drones to broadcast the ‘Stay At Home’ – amazing!
The drones will reinforce the precautionary message
Drones will also enhance security and safety as well as to follow up on marine incidents, navigation issues and to secure public beaches and activities in their jurisdiction.
“Our drones are equipped with cameras that can photograph events in range, whether during the day or night. They can also carry loudspeakers to broadcast Dubai Police messages and announcements to the public”, Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Director of Ports Police Station explained.
He went on to urge public members to adhere to the precautionary instructions for Covid-19, avoid crowded places and to stay home.
Dubai Police reminds residents there are strict laws in place regarding the spread of communicable diseases
Coronavirus has been added to the law which defines the rights and duties of infected persons in accordance with the highest international standards. People who disregard the law and knowingly spread the disease will be punishable by law in the UAE.