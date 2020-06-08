Emirates 50% Salary Cuts Will Continue Until September

We reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us.” – Emirates spokesperson.

The airline is opening up more flight destinations from June 15: Flight connections to 29 cities via DXB are available

We’re spreading our wings wider. From 15 June, we will offer flights for passengers to 29 cities, enabling safe and efficient connections between North America, Europe, Asia and Australia through @DXB. #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/tPl5JiiNFM pic.twitter.com/8g4JJ40qxd — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 7, 2020

For those residents stranded overseas, you are currently still required to apply for an approval to return to the UAE

You can apply for permission to return through the Twajudi service. Once you’ve acquired the ICA approval, you will be permitted to return to the UAE.

Dubai Airports have also installed protective microbial shields at each check-in desk and immigration counter to ensure comprehensive hygiene for passengers and employees when interacting over the counter.

Moreover, passengers who will be catching a connecting flight from the Dubai International Airport will be subject to a thorough thermal screening upon disembarkation. Customers will be given new hygiene kits at the gate before boarding their connecting flight.

Emirates sets an industry-leading hygiene and safety standard for customers and employees at every step of the travel journey. https://t.co/S8UMlLdP5R#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #COVID19 #Travel pic.twitter.com/1luAscXNfx — Emirates Airline (@emirates) May 21, 2020

