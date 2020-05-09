Etihad Will Be Flying Back UAE Residents From These 14 Destinations Starting Mid-May

YES! You read it right. The Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad, will be operating special inbound flights from May 13 onwards to fly BACK ‘approved’ UAE residents from selected destinations over the course of this month.

These flights will operate between Abu Dhabi and up to 14 destinations around the world, to safely facilitate the return of stranded UAE residents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it is worth noting that ONLY residents who have received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), via the UAE Twajudi Resident service will be able to return back to the country.

Once approved, you’ll receive a unique ICA number, which you’ll have to provide the airline agents whilst booking your tickets.

These flights have been approved by the UAE Government, and the airline is working closely with concerned authorities to continue these types of operations

This was announced in an official statement on the Etihad website. Etihad passengers will be spaced out when seated and will be served beverages onboard the airbus in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Additionally, all passengers are advised to constantly have on a preventive face mask whilst travelling and wash their hands at regular intervals.