Everything You Need To Know As Dubai Eases Movement Restrictions Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced a partial reduction in restrictions on movement in Dubai starting from Friday 24 April. Starting from the first day of Ramadan, there will be increased freedom of movement while ensuring the continuation of strict precautionary and preventive measures. The Committee has outlined a new STRICT set of guidelines on movement and a list of exempted commercial activities and vital sectors. Dubai residents have to wear a mask when outdoors AT ALL TIMES. Those who do not wear a mask will be subject to a fine of AED1,000. Dubai public transport will resume service on Sunday at normal fares

Restaurants and cafes are allowed to operate

Cinema and entertainment centres will stay closed

Hotels will be allowed to operate without opening pools, gyms, sauna and massage parlours

A maximum of 30% of the workforce of all organisations will be allowed to work from their offices while the rest will be required to work from home Individuals will be able to leave their homes between 6.00 am and 10.00pm WITHOUT a permit As part of the first phase of easing of restrictions, the stringent curbs on public movement will now be limited to the period between 10.00 pm and 6.00 am. During this period, the public will be allowed to leave their homes only for medical emergencies. The public will be required to follow precautionary measures which include maintaining physical distance from others and wearing a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will be imposed with a fine of AED1,000.

1. Dubai residents ARE allowed to visit first and second-degree relatives during Ramadan: Gatherings should be restricted to NO more than five people It is prohibited to hold gatherings in public or private places, and Ramadan tents and Majlises are not allowed within homes and in public places. 2. Malls and commercial outlets will open between midday and 10pm: Shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the public from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Furthermore, restaurants and shops are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30% capacity at the shopping malls. No cinemas, entertainment or play areas are allowed to be open. There will be NO valet parking at malls and restos. The first hour of parking at all shopping malls will be free. With only 25% of parking spaces allowed to be open as to reduce overcrowding in malls. Sterilisation operations will continue inside malls. Visitors will be subject to temperature checks at entrances and will be required to wear masks as a condition for entering a mall. All shopping malls will have a medical isolation room for emergency purposes in case someone in the mall is suspected to be infected with the virus. Individuals above the age of 60 and children between three and 12 years of age will not be allowed to enter malls. As part of a new mandatory policy, purchases CAN be returned or exchanged at all stores and outlets only if there is a defect. You are encouraged to use smart or electronic payment methods and avoid the use of cash.

3. Dubai’s metro, public buses and taxi services will be restored on Sunday 26 April. RTA said it will resume the Dubai Metro and public bus services at their NORMAL fares: Passengers have to observe preventive health measures, including maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face masks. Red and green line metro services will operate between 7.00 am and 11.00 pm. Only two passengers are allowed in one taxi. Water transport, tram, limousine, and car-sharing services will continue to be SUSPENDED 4. Offices: Employees are allowed to work in offices only if it is ABSOLUTELY necessary: Their numbers should not exceed 30% of the total workforce. The rest of the workforce can continue working remotely from home. Companies should constantly monitor the number of employees and visitors entering and leaving the workplace every day. Meetings should be held at the office only if it is absolutely necessary. Attendees should not exceed five people and each person should maintain a two-metre physical distance from others. Daily sterilisation of the workplace is mandatory. Everyone is required to wear face masks when at the workplace.

5. Members of the public are allowed to exercise outside their homes provided they DO NOT leave their area of residence: They can undertake activities such as walking, running or cycling for 1-2 hours each time. Only a max of three persons can exercise at the same time. Individuals must follow preventive measures including ensuring 2-metre distance from each other and must wear face masks. You ARE allowed to take your pets on walks. 6. Restaurants and cafés ARE allowed to operate normally but are NOT permitted to serve shisha and buffet: Dine-in customers are allowed but should occupy only a maximum of 30% of the outlet’s capacity. A 2-metre physical distance should be strictly maintained between individuals. All diners and staff should wear masks. Only single-use cutlery can be used at restaurants and cafes. Restaurants are allowed to provide food delivery services between 10.00 pm and 6.00 am. 7. Services offered at salons for males and females will be restricted to hair and nail services: Customers can be received only by prior appointment and all preventive and health measures should be strictly observed.

8. Additional general guidelines: The reopening of mosques has been postponed since close proximity between worshippers can risk the spread of infection: Individuals are prohibited from distributing food except through mass distribution initiatives organised under the supervision of licensed charity organisations and relevant authorities. Individuals are advised not to share food with family members living in different homes. If food needs to be shared with relatives or friends living in the same area, it should be transported in sealed containers. Group prayers are not authorised to be held in public places and mosques. Group prayers and Taraweeh prayers are permitted at home but the worshippers must be from the same family, residing in the house. Domestic workers are prohibited from meeting anyone outside the home or receiving food from unknown sources. They should be provided with protective gear if they need to interact with people outside the house.

