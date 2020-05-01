Dubai Residents Comply To Safety Protocols Now That All Malls Have Officially Reopened All the malls in the city are officially up and running since mid-last week. These pictures shared by the Dubai Media Office, show all shopping malls taking the utmost safety precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their shoppers, as well as staff. Residents can also be seen strictly following the guidelines set by the local authorities. Every shopper is equipped with protective gloves and face masks, plus individuals are being responsible and are abiding by the 2-metre safety distance when shopping in the mall.

Malls have laid out stickers throughout queuing areas as a distance guideline for all shoppers

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

The body temperature of all shoppers are being strictly checked prior to entry inside shops and hypermarkets

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

Malls in the emirate are reopening with limited capacity for the time being, and shoppers are only permitted to spend three hours at a time inside all commercial centres…

.@IbnBattuta_Mall reopens to welcome customers, with limited capacity and has undertaken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety & wellbeing of shoppers & staff. pic.twitter.com/M5ba5Dr7hn — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 30, 2020