د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai Residents Comply To Safety Protocols Now That All Malls Have Officially Reopened 

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai Residents Comply To Safety Protocols Now That All Malls Have Officially Reopened 

All the malls in the city are officially up and running since mid-last week. These pictures shared by the Dubai Media Office, show all shopping malls taking the utmost safety precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their shoppers, as well as staff.

Residents can also be seen strictly following the guidelines set by the local authorities. Every shopper is equipped with protective gloves and face masks, plus individuals are being responsible and are abiding by the 2-metre safety distance when shopping in the mall.

Malls have laid out stickers throughout queuing areas as a distance guideline for all shoppers

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

The body temperature of all shoppers are being strictly checked prior to entry inside shops and hypermarkets

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

Pic via: Dubai Media Office

Malls in the emirate are reopening with limited capacity for the time being, and shoppers are only permitted to spend three hours at a time inside all commercial centres…

Visitors and shoppers are also being monitored as they enter the mall itself.

ALSO READ: Everything You Need To Know As Dubai Eases Movement Restrictions

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?