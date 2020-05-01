Dubai Residents Comply To Safety Protocols Now That All Malls Have Officially Reopened
Dubai Residents Comply To Safety Protocols Now That All Malls Have Officially Reopened
All the malls in the city are officially up and running since mid-last week. These pictures shared by the Dubai Media Office, show all shopping malls taking the utmost safety precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their shoppers, as well as staff.
Residents can also be seen strictly following the guidelines set by the local authorities. Every shopper is equipped with protective gloves and face masks, plus individuals are being responsible and are abiding by the 2-metre safety distance when shopping in the mall.