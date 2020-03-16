Asking For Your Gym Membership NOT To Be Frozen Will Truly Support Local Businesses
Over the last few years, Dubai has carved out its own unique identity and people have found community in restaurants, gyms and even salons.
Stemming from that, a ton of new fitness facilities appeared, from CrossFit and Yoga to Cycling studios, boxing gyms and niche workout spaces. The city is littered with great places to work out and many are locally owned, small businesses, which have created sub-communities in their own space.
On Monday, as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE enforced the temporary closure of these activities, in a bit to safeguard public health.
This has a real impact on staff, many of whom may not get paid or will receive pay cuts. So, just a thought, if you can afford it, and you want to support the staff, ask for your membership not to be frozen.
Gyms, cinemas, public parks and more announced closure for two weeks, until the end of March
It’s a heartbreaking reality for small businesses to face two weeks without trade.
***Attention Iconic Members*** . As per instructions from the Sports Council & Ministry of Health, the gym will be closed with immediate effect until further notice Thank you all for your concerns, private messages, calls and texts. Your support during this time means a lot to our coaches and staff An email & private Facebook post has been sent out explaining what the next steps will be and what training options will be available. If you are not on social media, please feel free to contact us directly . andy@iconicfitness.ae reyhana@iconicfitness.ae Thank you for your understanding & patience during this time. Until then, stay safe and take extra care #besafe #coronafree #supportsmallbusinesses #athomeworkouts #bodyweighttraining