Asking For Your Gym Membership NOT To Be Frozen Will Truly Support Local Businesses

Over the last few years, Dubai has carved out its own unique identity and people have found community in restaurants, gyms and even salons.

Stemming from that, a ton of new fitness facilities appeared, from CrossFit and Yoga to Cycling studios, boxing gyms and niche workout spaces. The city is littered with great places to work out and many are locally owned, small businesses, which have created sub-communities in their own space.

On Monday, as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE enforced the temporary closure of these activities, in a bit to safeguard public health.

This has a real impact on staff, many of whom may not get paid or will receive pay cuts. So, just a thought, if you can afford it, and you want to support the staff, ask for your membership not to be frozen.