COVID-19: The UAE Brings In HOME Testing Services For People Of Determination

The UAE Brings In HOME Testing Services For People Of Determination

Another method of COVID-19 testing has been rolled out by the UAE. Along with clinic testing opportunities, the UAE has already introduced drive-through testing, door-to-door testing in densely populated areas and now home testing to ensure the entire community has access.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces today praised the National Home Testing Program which has been introduced for People of Determination.

The UAE is working tirelessly to provide access to tests for those who need it

As the UAE continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I applaud todays launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination. It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 12, 2020

“It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities” MBZ

People are full of praise for the fantastic initiative

So thoughtful! You’re an amazing leader 🙏🏻❤️🇦🇪💯 #MBZ — Marilyn Marriottson 🇸🇪🇬🇧 (@MarilynMarriott) April 12, 2020

LISTEN: Violators Of The ‘Stay Home’ Initiative Will Be Named And Shamed By Dubai Police

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts