City Walk And Kite Beach And Other Major Destinations Will Reopen From Today

City Walk, La Mer, Kite Beach And Other Major Destinations Will Reopen From Today

Along with the easing of movement restrictions, businesses are gradually reopening, in accordance with the strict guidelines laid out by UAE authorities.

And major destinations including Boxpark, Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, Kite Beach, La Mer, The Beach, The Outlet Village and all Last Exit destinations excluding Al Qudra have now officially reopened.

First, the reopening phase will mean the Meraas destinations will operate from 12pm to 10pm, and public should be aware that necessary and continuous sterilisation processes have all been implemented, in line with the regulations laid out by authorities.

The public will be asked to follow social distance guidelines

Food and drinks spots at Meraas destinations have now reopened

“Many necessary and rigorous social distancing, safety checks, health and safety measures, and sterilisation processes have been implemented across our destinations to safeguard public health and to ensure our public spaces are hygienic, safe and clean, and which conform to the stringent regulations laid out by the relevant government authorities, as we continue to uphold the UAE’s efforts to mitigate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” – Meraas representative

