City Walk And Kite Beach And Other Major Destinations Will Reopen From Today
City Walk, La Mer, Kite Beach And Other Major Destinations Will Reopen From Today
Along with the easing of movement restrictions, businesses are gradually reopening, in accordance with the strict guidelines laid out by UAE authorities.
And major destinations including Boxpark, Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, Kite Beach, La Mer, The Beach, The Outlet Village and all Last Exit destinations excluding Al Qudra have now officially reopened.
First, the reopening phase will mean the Meraas destinations will operate from 12pm to 10pm, and public should be aware that necessary and continuous sterilisation processes have all been implemented, in line with the regulations laid out by authorities.
The public will be asked to follow social distance guidelines
View this post on Instagram
We are ready to have you with us again. Our priority is keeping our staff and our visitors safe. Before you visit, we ask that you are aware of all the latest social distancing instructions and that you follow the new rules and processes we’ve implemented across our destinations. To learn more visit the link in bio. Thank you for your cooperation! على أتم الاستعداد لاستقبالكم مجدداً. أولويتنا هي الحفاظ على سلامة الزوّار والموظفين. لذلك نطلب من جميع الزوار أن يكونوا على دراية بآخر إرشادات التباعد الاجتماعي، واتباع القواعد والإجراءات التي نطبقها قبل الزيارة. شكراً لتعاونكم #Meraas #MeraasDubai #SocialDistance #BeSafe #مراس #مراس_دبي
Food and drinks spots at Meraas destinations have now reopened
“Many necessary and rigorous social distancing, safety checks, health and safety measures, and sterilisation processes have been implemented across our destinations to safeguard public health and to ensure our public spaces are hygienic, safe and clean, and which conform to the stringent regulations laid out by the relevant government authorities, as we continue to uphold the UAE’s efforts to mitigate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” – Meraas representative
View this post on Instagram
We are reopening! Our retail and F&B outlets will be returning to business from Tuesday 28th April 2020, under revised operating hours of 12pm to 10pm. Before you visit, remember that this is a critical phase of mitigating the COVID-19 situation, so we ask that you are aware of all the latest social distancing instructions and that you follow the new rules and processes we’ve implemented across our destinations to play your part in getting us back up and running. نحن نعاود فتح أبوابنا! ستعود المتاجر والمطاعم والمقاهي في وجهاتنا إلى العمل يوم الثلاثاء 28 أبريل 2020، بموجب ساعات العمل المعدلة من 12:00 ظهراً إلى 10:00 مساءً. قبل الزيارة، تذكروا أن هذه مرحلة حرجة من تخفيف الإغلاق بسبب كوفيد – 19، لذلك نطلب من جميع الزوار أن يكونوا على دراية بآخر إرشادات التباعد الاجتماعي، واتباع القواعد والإجراءات التي نطبقها في وجهاتنا للمساهمة في عودتنا إلى العمل على أكمل وجه. #LaMerDubai #MeraasDubai #Meraas #لامير #مراس_دبي #مراس
LISTEN: Thousands Of Residents Stuck Outside The UAE Are Urging YOU To Stay Home
Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts