The New Normal: 11 Social Guidelines The Public Needs To Follow

The New Normal: 11 Social Guidelines The Public Should Be Following

On Thursday, the Government eased movement restrictions to coincide with the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

National Sterilisation Programme timings were moved to 10pm until 6am and you no longer need a permit to leave your home.

Malls are gradually reopening, Dubai Metro is running and offices and restaurants are permitted to operate at 30% capacity, permitted everyone wears a mask outside. But what about social guidelines?

In line with the decision to amend the National Disinfection Programme, The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, announced a set of social and health guidelines that members of the public should be aware of:

Family visits are permitted (of first and second degree relatives, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses should avoid meetings)

The number of people present should not exceed 5

The sick, elderly and people with chronic illnesses should not leave their home

Gatherings in public/private places not allowed

Tents and Ramadan majalis both at home and in public places are banned

It is prohibited to distribute food to individuals except in a collective manner and under the supervision of charities and relevant government agencies

Exercise near your home, (walking, running, cycling)

Food should not be exchanged between residents of different homes

If food is received from relatives in the vicinity of one’s home, the appropriate handling of food in disposable sealed bowls must be ensured

Congregational prayers such as Taraweeh are permissible at home, as long as worshippers are members of the same family residing in the same place

Domestic workers are prohibited from meeting anyone outside the home. The should be provided with the necessary protective equipment should they need to interact with people from outside

