Disobeying The Travelling Quarantine Rules Is Punishable By Law – UAE Authorities

On Wednesday evening, new quarantine rules in the UAE were announced, stating anyone entering the country MUST undergo 14 days of quarantine.

The State Attorney General, Counselor, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi stated that violating the instructions and procedures outlined by the competent authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19 is punishable as a crime against the state.

Anyone who violates the procedures, leaves their residence, or who puts others at risk will be liable for public prosecution. All citizens are urged to abide by the decisions and instructions by the relevant authorities in the interest of your safety.

The UAE has announced that disobeying quarantine rules is punishable by law

