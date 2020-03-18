Disobeying The Travelling Quarantine Rules Is Punishable By Law – UAE Authorities
On Wednesday evening, new quarantine rules in the UAE were announced, stating anyone entering the country MUST undergo 14 days of quarantine.
The State Attorney General, Counselor, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi stated that violating the instructions and procedures outlined by the competent authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19 is punishable as a crime against the state.
Anyone who violates the procedures, leaves their residence, or who puts others at risk will be liable for public prosecution. All citizens are urged to abide by the decisions and instructions by the relevant authorities in the interest of your safety.
#النائب_العام : مخالفة التعليمات والإجراءات الصادرة من الجهات المختصة في الدولة للحد من انتشار #فيروس_كورونا جريمة معاقب عليها طبقا لقوانين #الدولة#وام https://t.co/J0fpl8WvCe pic.twitter.com/Txb2FzXhY3
— وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 18, 2020