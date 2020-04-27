Thousands Of Residents Stuck Outside The UAE Are Urging YOU To Stay Home

29,000 UAE residents were reportedly left outside the UAE when both inbound and outbound flights halted as the country geared up to battle COVID-19.

They’re not Emiratis, but they call UAE home and a Facebook group, ‘UAE expats stuck abroad’, which currently has approximately 5k group members, is helping document their situation.

Residents are using the group to share their plight, which includes stories of teens and children being separated from their parents for long periods, and those of residents who are simply waiting for passenger flights to resume who are checking in with Twajudi (the service created by the UAE to help those stuck abroad) regularly for updates.

People are stuck all over, from the states and Mexico to Egypt, Philipines, Germany and beyond and are hoping increased attention shedding light on their circumstances will accelerate the process of coming home.

Posts by residents who are separated from their families, trying to get the attention of anyone who can help, are heartbreaking

Im a UAE Resident, visited UK on official trip, but stranded since Mar. My family in UAE is alone with wife & kids with very less support and resource. My application submitted in Twajudi says rejected to receive. I have resubmitted again..Im struck badly here with almost empty. — M Tanvir Ahmed (@sysinnova) April 27, 2020

One resident is eight months pregnant and hopes for the quick return of her husband

Sir please help me , my husband was stuck in Islamabad I am 8 months pregnant and alone here in UAE, I need him to be back before my delivery which is due on next month. I registered to Twajudi but still no response. Please help 🙏🏻😭,he is supposed to come last April 1 — edna guerra (@dezery) April 22, 2020

This video highlights just some of the residents who urge you to stay home, so they can return to theirs sooner rather than later

“We are not Emirati, but UAE is our home. Please stay home so we can come back to our homes! Thousands of UAE residents stuck abroad!”

The video then features images of the many residents who are currently living the same reality.

The Twajudi service is available for expats who would like to return to Dubai

Although many have experienced delays, authorities are working with a high volume of individuals and a number of people have returned. Emergency cases are being helped first.

You can register for repatriation here

If you’ve already registered with Twajudi, you can track your application here

