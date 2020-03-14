د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

UAE Authorities: All Events In Dubai Are Suspended Until The End Of The Month

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

All events in Dubai will be cancelled from Sunday, March 15 until the end of the month.

The news was announced by Dubai Media Office on Twitter as part of the ongoing efforts to safeguard public health.

Dubai tourism has asked that all entertainment destinations, hospitality establishments and weddings suspend operations until the end of the month.

Inspections will be carried out to ensure venues take heed of the suspension

Do you have questions about COVID-19? For expert advice, post your questions and tag #AskDXBdoctor 

 

READ: COVID-19: UAE Suspends All New Entry Visas

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?