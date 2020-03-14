UAE Authorities: All Events In Dubai Are Suspended Until The End Of The Month
All events in Dubai will be cancelled from Sunday, March 15 until the end of the month.
The news was announced by Dubai Media Office on Twitter as part of the ongoing efforts to safeguard public health.
Dubai tourism has asked that all entertainment destinations, hospitality establishments and weddings suspend operations until the end of the month.
In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing directs that all events in #Dubai should be suspended from Sunday 15 March 2020 till the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/iXyeR6owtV
Inspections will be carried out to ensure venues take heed of the suspension
DTCM also directs all entertainment destinations to suspend operations and all hospitality establishments and wedding halls to suspend wedding gatherings from Sunday 15 March 2020 till the end of the month. Inspections will be carried out to verify compliance with this circular.
Do you have questions about COVID-19? For expert advice, post your questions and tag #AskDXBdoctor
.@DXBMediaOffice, in coordination with @DHA_Dubai and @MBRUniversity, will launch a live session to answer your questions about the coronavirus on our official social media accounts. Please post your questions with the hashtag #AskDXBdoctor. pic.twitter.com/NOGAHqlzTV
