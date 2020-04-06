CONFIRMED: Walkers DO Need A Permit In Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

Following the introduction of a mandatory movement permit yesterday, there was a question mark over whether walkers would need one too.

Now, an update to the DXB permit registration confirms that people who travel on foot or by bike will also need a permit.

The new layout asked for details about how you’ll travel, and car registration is not required for walkers or bicyclists.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management yesterday announced: Members of the public MUST apply for movement permits.

Need a permit? Apply here: dxbpermit.gov.ae For enquiries, call the hotline: 800737648

