A Mexican Joint In JLT Is Giving Free Burritos To Honour The Death Of Kobe Bryant
This morning, we woke up to the shocking news that Kobe Bryant, along with eight others had perished in a helicopter accident.
The 41-year-old, widely considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time, was on his way to coach a basketball game with his daughter Gianna when tragedy struck.
The world now mourns a superstar, and tributes are pouring in from everyone including Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Shaq, to people who met him in passing and simply felt his greatness.
Kobe Bryant visited Dubai six years, ago and many Dubai residents who met him shared the moment, while a Mexican resto is honouring his death with a tribute in the way it knows how.
Chalco’s JLT is honouring the legendary sportsman with free burritos between 12-2pm today
“All of our burritos will have the #8 and #24 written on them in tribute to the legend Kobe Bryant. RIP #8 #24 Kobe”
Monday the 27th of January, 2020. We will be having a Free Burrito day from 12-2pm. All of our burritos will have the #8 and #24 written on them in tribute to the legend Kobe Bryant. RIP #8 #24 Kobe. 🙏 @virginradiodxb @channel4dubai @lovindubai @fitzyrichard @sheena.kay at our JLT location only.
Lakers Player Danny Green shared a meaningful tribute for how Kobe had impacted his life
This is so crazy, We just seen you! Been sitting here thinking of what to say…and there are absolutely no words that can truly describe what you meant to me, my friends and family, and the basketball world/culture that we live in today. We’ve had many so many battles on the court and so many brief interactions off the court but extremely meaningful to me and I’ll never forget them. You were an icon and an idol to us all! You were a God! and your legacy will forever live on. This season will be dedicated to you and the others we’ve lost today. prayers and condolences go out to the Bryant family and the other families that were on board. #RIPKobenGiGi #childhoodnadulthoodhero #824Forever #Mambamentality #JobnotFinished 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💚💚💚 #Thisonereallyhurts 💜💛💜💛💜
And artists at the Grammy’s honoured him throughout the show
There was no shortage of love for Kobe Bryant and Gianna at the #GRAMMYs tonight. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AauqujW1iQ
— MTV (@MTV) January 27, 2020
RIP to a legend and all of the other lives lost in the accident
Difficult to read, write, speak, and listen about Kobe Bryant in past tense. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/2zii0iKElI
— Dan Duangdao (@DanDuangdao) January 27, 2020