A Mexican Joint In JLT Is Giving Free Burritos To Honour The Death Of Kobe Bryant

This morning, we woke up to the shocking news that Kobe Bryant, along with eight others had perished in a helicopter accident.

The 41-year-old, widely considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time, was on his way to coach a basketball game with his daughter Gianna when tragedy struck.

The world now mourns a superstar, and tributes are pouring in from everyone including Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Shaq, to people who met him in passing and simply felt his greatness.

Kobe Bryant visited Dubai six years, ago and many Dubai residents who met him shared the moment, while a Mexican resto is honouring his death with a tribute in the way it knows how.

Chalco’s JLT is honouring the legendary sportsman with free burritos between 12-2pm today