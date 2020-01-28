Someone Compared Water Prices At Dubai Restos And It Might Just Push Your Buttons
Paying for water at a restaurant is like pulling teeth, you realllllly don’t want too, but it needs to happen.
Pay yes, but overpay? I think not!
And tweet from @shayahdahalf questions whether the prices are even fair at some restaurants in Dubai.
It’s captioned: “Restaurants in Dubai: Business is tough…Also restaurants in Dubai” and follows the text with a collage of snaps from various eateries, highlighting the price of still and sparkling water. The shocking bit? Some prices even equal, if not exceed the price of soft drinks.
Restaurants in Dubai: Business is tough
Also restaurants in Dubai: pic.twitter.com/LYIKWnD54g
— Shay (@shayandahalf) January 27, 2020
When still water is nearly the same price at soft drinks, people have questions
One netizen jumped in to add that restaurants should carry both local water AND foreign water
Also from what I know they’re required to also have local water available but many violate this rule and only keep Evian and other European/foreign waters.
— Thucydides (@patvaryzindabad) January 27, 2020
It was rumoured in 2019 that free water would be mandatory in Dubai restaurants in 2020
An announcement made in November 2019 suggested free tap water would be mandatory at all restaurants in Dubai on the introduction of a new rule in 2020. However, the ruling was clarified in the same week, to state it would be up to the discretion of the restaurant or hotel to follow the rule.
It’s worth noting some restaurants ALREADY offer free tap water
Shoutout Noodle House, the Flow, Life n One, The Duck Hook you’re the real ones!