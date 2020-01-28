د . إAEDSRر . س

Someone Compared Water Prices At Dubai Restos And It Might Just Push Your Buttons

Paying for water at a restaurant is like pulling teeth, you realllllly don’t want too, but it needs to happen.

Pay yes, but overpay? I think not!

And tweet from @shayahdahalf questions whether the prices are even fair at some restaurants in Dubai.

It’s captioned: “Restaurants in Dubai: Business is tough…Also restaurants in Dubai” and follows the text with a collage of snaps from various eateries, highlighting the price of still and sparkling water. The shocking bit? Some prices even equal, if not exceed the price of soft drinks.

When still water is nearly the same price at soft drinks, people have questions

One netizen jumped in to add that restaurants should carry both local water AND foreign water

It was rumoured in 2019 that free water would be mandatory in Dubai restaurants in 2020

An announcement made in November 2019 suggested free tap water would be mandatory at all restaurants in Dubai on the introduction of a new rule in 2020. However, the ruling was clarified in the same week, to state it would be up to the discretion of the restaurant or hotel to follow the rule.

It’s worth noting some restaurants ALREADY offer free tap water

Shoutout Noodle House, the Flow, Life n One, The Duck Hook you’re the real ones!

via GIPHY

Are water restaurants prices in Dubai fair? Restaurant owners, over to you

