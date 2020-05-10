A Dropped Cigarette Butt Caused The Massive Sharjah Residential Tower Fire

A cigarette butt was the cause of last week’s Abbco Tower fire.

Authorities revealed that a lit cigarette dropped on the first floor was the primary cause of the fire, according to a report via Khaleej Times. It has also been reported that aluminium cladding enabled the fire to quickly tear through the building.

The butt was dropped on the first floor, it ripped through the high-rise residential tower and left many of its occupants homeless, according to the report.