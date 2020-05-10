د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Dropped Cigarette Butt Caused The Massive Sharjah Residential Tower Fire

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A cigarette butt was the cause of last week’s Abbco Tower fire.

Authorities revealed that a lit cigarette dropped on the first floor was the primary cause of the fire, according to a report via Khaleej Times. It has also been reported that aluminium cladding enabled the fire to quickly tear through the building.
The butt was dropped on the first floor, it ripped through the high-rise residential tower and left many of its occupants homeless, according to the report.

Read: The Abbco Tower Fire Spread Quickly Due To Cladding Which Was Banned In 2016

LISTEN -Great News: Etihad And Emirates To Resume Inbound Flights

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?