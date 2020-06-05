The Response To The Lovin Business Bounce Back Campaign Has Been Incredible: Here’s How It Will Work

The Lovin Business Bounce Back campaign launched this week, the first business for the campaign will go live on Sunday.

Frankly, we’ve been inundated with responses. And for our social media team, watching all your nominations come through, it’s truly incredible to see what is basically a force of residents supporting local businesses in such a big way. Our team is working to get through your responses as quickly as possible.

Businesses are going through some of the most difficult hurdles they may possibly ever face. We know restaurants and hotels are struggling, but COVID has hit every industry hard. Educational institutes, salons, recreational facilities, construction companies, engineers, fashion houses, toy shops, party shops, entertainment companies… We’ve had messages of support for the lot and more proving how active the community is.