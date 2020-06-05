The Response To The Lovin Business Bounce Back Campaign Has Been Incredible: Here’s How It Will Work
The Lovin Business Bounce Back campaign launched this week, the first business for the campaign will go live on Sunday.
Frankly, we’ve been inundated with responses. And for our social media team, watching all your nominations come through, it’s truly incredible to see what is basically a force of residents supporting local businesses in such a big way. Our team is working to get through your responses as quickly as possible.
Businesses are going through some of the most difficult hurdles they may possibly ever face. We know restaurants and hotels are struggling, but COVID has hit every industry hard. Educational institutes, salons, recreational facilities, construction companies, engineers, fashion houses, toy shops, party shops, entertainment companies… We’ve had messages of support for the lot and more proving how active the community is.
The exact run-down of what each business will get
Over the course of the next three months, 12 businesses will be chosen as part of a full campaign where we will throw our full advertising support behind one business a week for 12 weeks. There is no catch to the prize, you simply need to send us some images and information about your company so we can get to work. This means; a feature article, Lovin Daily show sponsorship, Lovin Daily podcast mentions, an Instagram takeover plus Instagram carousel features. It’s a mix all our promotions, and you’ll get a full campaign report at the end of it.
Lovin has over 400 client partners who we have worked with in the last 12 months, and we’re confident this strategy across our social channels can amplify your business.
- Lovin Daily Live Show Sponsorship
- With a host read about your company business at the start of the show, branded ticker and logo.
- The video will be shared on Lovin FB/IGTV/TW and YT
- Podcast ad-spot on the morning show
- An article about your business
- Posted to all channels
- Lovin Business Bounce Back site hub placement
- Instagram stories + feature in IG carousel posts
- Instagram takeover
The approx value is AED35,000
Lovin has one million unique readers a month, and the featured article will live on our site
You can still apply to be part of Lovin Business Bounce Back
Simply DM us on any of our platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
Or, send an email to hello@lovindubai.com with the subject line: ‘Lovin Business Bounce Back’ with a business you’d like to nominate (feel free to nominate yourself).
Do include an email address of the business your nominating and a little bit about why the business needs the support