BREAKING: A Coronavirus Patient In The UAE Has Made A Full Recovery

A 73-year-old Chinese woman is the first fully recovered patient of the Coronavirus in the UAE.

The UAE’S Ministry of Health and Prevention reported the following: Liu Yujia is a Chinese citizen and following medical care in the emirates she is now fully recovered and is able to continue to live her life normally.

 

 

In total there have been 9 confirmed cases of the virus in the UAE

The UAE government is taking all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety and security of the UAE’s citizens and residents.

