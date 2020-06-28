Heavier Fines As The Number Of ‘Reckless’ People Violating COVID-19 Guidelines Has Risen
Since marking the end of the National Sterilization Program, authorities have seen an increase in violators who are flouting the guidelines, mainly, not observing social distancing, not wearing masks and holding gatherings.
And so, fines have gone up.
At last night’s media briefing, people were reminded that the return to normal is not danger-free and that there is ‘serious concern that the violations from irresponsible individuals’ will undo ALL the success of the last few months.
Social distancing guidelines are still in place. You must wear a mask in public, avoid public and private gatherings and violators could face six months in prison and AED100,000 fines.
Gatherings in homes ARE still prohibited and family visits are limited to visiting first-degree relatives only
Gatherings in public and private places, in homes, farms, and apartments are prohibited, and not following these guidelines will see violators fined.
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 27, 2020
A reminder that face masks must still be worn
Masks must be worn in the workplace or when moving from one place to another in shared labour accommodation. Social distancing must be maintained between people in public places, shopping centers, restaurants, swimming pools and beaches.
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 27, 2020
Repeat violators could face six months of jail time and fines of up to AED100,000
Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution: Criminal prosecutions have been announced for violators including a six-month incarceration and/or minimum fine of AED 100,000 for repeat violators.
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 27, 2020