The Dubai Summer Officially Starts On June 21

Netflix schedule at the ready, the official start of Dubai Summer is near!

Anyone else feel like it started WEEKS ago?

The UAE summer season officially starts on June 21, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences via Wam.ae.

Down to the minute, he said summer begins at 1.44am and continues until September 23. He said temperatures will vary and will reach more than 43C.

Dubai ready for the summer like

via GIPHY

Excited for summa?

via GIPHY

Prepare yourself

Let’s just sleep until 4pm all summer long and then hit the beach? Deal! Go prepared with this nifty sports umbrella to protect from evening rays – see it here.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! You can still walk, but keep hydrated with Guerilla Paks which can store up to two litres of water.

Hellllllo cooling towels! Really useful if you’re going to work out, this provides heat relief for AED26.

LISTEN: 14 Day Quarantine Is Mandatory For Anyone Returning To The UAE

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

READ: The Pointe Beach Is Now Dog-Friendly And Residents Are Loving It

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.