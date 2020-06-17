Dubai Water Parks Can Now Open!

The news we needed to hear, particularly if you’re mapping out your plans for the next three months in Dubai.

Dubai water parks can now operate at 50% capacity as long as they follow strict precautionary guidelines to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19. If you’re thinking of visiting a water park this weekend, do check in advance with each park as opening dates may vary.

Main image via @__i_am_hope__ and @travel_uae_dubai

Groups of up to 10 will be permitted, but you’ll need to follow social distancing 2-metre rules from others and expect temperature checks, compulsory face masks and you’ll also need to bring your own towel… but that’s the price we’re willing to pay!

A total of 38 guidelines have been put in place, which water parks will have to adhere to before they reopen

LISTEN: UAE Residents Are Allowed To Travel After June 23

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Main image via Instagram and @travel_uae_dubai

READ: The Dubai Summer Officially Starts On June 21

Netflix schedule at the ready, the official start of Dubai Summer is near!

Anyone else feel like it started WEEKS ago?

The UAE summer season officially starts on June 21, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences via Wam.ae.

Down to the minute, he said summer begins at 1.44am and continues until September 23. He said temperatures will vary and will reach more than 43C.

Prepare yourself

Let’s just sleep until 4pm all summer long and then hit the beach? Deal! Go prepared with this nifty sports umbrella to protect from evening rays – see it here.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! You can still walk, but keep hydrated with Guerilla Paks which can store up to two litres of water.

Hellllllo cooling towels! Really useful if you’re going to work out, this provides heat relief for AED26.