Lost Parrot! A Distraught Jumeirah Owner Will Pay AED2,000 If You Find Luvrov
Has anyone spotted a cockatoo in Jumeirah this weekend?
A pet owner has taken to Insta to plea with residents after their parrot flew away from home on Thursday.
‘Our dear Umbrella Cockatoo has flown out of the house/garden today’
Luvrov was last seen on Thursday at between 5pm and 5.30pm in Al Safa, near Al Wasl Road, near Jumeirah 3. He’s a white male, approximately six months old.
If you see Luvrov, call his name!
That’s the best way to get his attention, according to Helia, his owner.
Fingers crossed for Luvrov’s safe return
If you find Luvrov, please contact Helia on 0504466396, 0506046009 or 0543030788