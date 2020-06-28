Lost Parrot! A Distraught Jumeirah Owner Will Pay AED2,000 If You Find Luvrov

Has anyone spotted a cockatoo in Jumeirah this weekend?

A pet owner has taken to Insta to plea with residents after their parrot flew away from home on Thursday.

‘Our dear Umbrella Cockatoo has flown out of the house/garden today’

Luvrov was last seen on Thursday at between 5pm and 5.30pm in Al Safa, near Al Wasl Road, near Jumeirah 3. He’s a white male, approximately six months old.

If you see Luvrov, call his name!

That’s the best way to get his attention, according to Helia, his owner.