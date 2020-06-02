BREAKING: Private Sector Are Back To 100% Capacity From Tomorrow

Just in: From tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3, shopping malls in Dubai and private sector businesses can return to 100% capacity.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, under the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai approved the decision.

Both public and private sector are currently permitted to operate at 50% capacity. And it was previously announced government offices would return to 50% capacity from June 14.

Dubai Media Office shared the update today

