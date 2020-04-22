An Apology: To The Real Voice Of Dubai Metro

An Apology: To The Real Voice of the Metro

This week, Lovin Dubai wrote an article, DAY. MADE: The Face Behind The Voice Of Dubai Metro Has Been Revealed.

After a video titled ‘The voice of Dubai Metro’ went viral on TikTok. Via messenger with Lovin Dubai, the account which posted the video affirmed that although the man in the video was not the current voice of Dubai Metro, he held the position previously.

The video received a huge response, and while Wael, the man in the video has done great voice over artist work and worked with the RTA on various projects, the information was misleading and unfair to a man who has held the long-standing position as the voice of Dubai Metro since 2009. The real voice is a true talent.

Attention must be paid to the original voice of Dubai Metro

Saed Duzdar is the OG voice of Dubai Metro and has been in the position since day 1. And for everyone who realised they were actually missing the Metro during these challenging times, he shared this amazing video: