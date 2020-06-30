Mosques In The UAE Will Begin To Reopen From Wednesday

Mosques across the UAE will gradually begin to reopen on July 1.

Guidelines to protect your safety and those around you have been laid out and for now, mosques are allowed to operate at maximum 30% capacity.

You’ll need to bring your own prayer mat and wear your face mask at all times. There must be a 1.5-metre space between worshippers and handshakes and socialising is not allowed. People suffering from chronic diseases, elderly people and children under the age of 12 are also not permitted to enter.

Watch the full guidelines here