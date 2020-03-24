د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: 50 New Cases Confirmed In The UAE

The UAE confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention tweeted the latest updates: 50 new cases, 4 new recoveries, 2 deaths, 45 total recoveries, and 249 confirmed cases within the UAE.

The news cases had close contact with cases previously announced, as well as people who had travelled from abroad

