COVID-19: 50 New Cases Confirmed In The UAE

The UAE confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Prevention tweeted the latest updates: 50 new cases, 4 new recoveries, 2 deaths, 45 total recoveries, and 249 confirmed cases within the UAE. READ: UAE Launches A ‘COVID-19 Tracker’ And It’s Useful If You’ve Got Questions

The news cases had close contact with cases previously announced, as well as people who had travelled from abroad

Four people recovered from coronavirus infection, 50 new cases among individuals with proximity to confirmed cases#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/LAjrkEBpWC — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 24, 2020