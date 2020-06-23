WATCH: Dubai’s Heat Is Going Off The Charts And This Video By A Dubai RJ Is All The Mighty Proof You Need

It’s gettin’ hot in here (so hot), so take off all your clothes… just kidding, leave your clothes on BUT deffo watch out for the stuff you stash in your car because Dubai’s summer is LETHAL hunny.

Dubai-based radio presenter for 89.1 FM and host, Bhairavi Prakash, shared a video on her official Insta of how HOT Dubai summer really is…

…and we are physically nodding along to this boss lady.

The Simply Social RJ’s video shows how her car phone holder just MELTED off from her windshield because of the intense summer heat and left a ring of gooey gunk on her windscreen *yickessss* and motorists across the UAE will totally be able to relate to this summer car crisis.