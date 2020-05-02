NCM Suggests That Cloud Seeding May Result In Some Unseasoned Rainfall Across The UAE

UAE peeps, make way for some unpredictable weather conditions over the course of this week.

From rainfall and thunderstorms to dust and sandstorms, the UAE will be seeing weather conditions of various kinds in the coming days. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), regions across the emirate will be experiencing cloudy weather with high chances of rainfall, lightning and thunderstorms.

It is predicted to get quite sandy and dusty is some regions as wind speeds are predicted to top 25 to 35, reaching 50 km per hour.