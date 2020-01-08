Emirates Has Cancelled Today’s Flight To Baghdad For Operational Reasons

Following a decision by The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to cut flights over Iran, Iraq and volatile regions, Emirates announced it has cancelled today’s flight to Baghdad. According to a report in Gulf News, January 8 flights have been cancelled: “Emirates flights EK 943 from Dubai to Baghdad and flight EK 944 from Baghdad to Dubai on 8 January have been cancelled for operational reasons. We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required. As always, the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and will not be compromised”. Emirates spokesperson

This comes after Iran’s retaliation on US forces this morning in Iran Last week’s assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani has lead to rising tensions in the region. This was followed by a retaliation attack from Iran in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in which Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi military bases, which was hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel. No casualties have been reported at this time. Donald Trump tweeted following the Iran attack this morning

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

A live plane finder shows that while some flights are rerouting, others are still flying over the region