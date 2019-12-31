YAAS! FREE Parking All Over Dubai On The First Day Of The New Year

BOOOM! And with that Dubai has given us a free card to go all out and celebrate the first day of the new decade stress and hassle-free. #BOOYAAA

New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1 2020, will see FREE parking all over the Emirate EXCEPT for in multi-level parking terminals for 24 hours so that’s that sorted.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have further announced that the metro will be operating for 43 continuous hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.