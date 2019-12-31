د . إAEDSRر . س

The Latest Updates For New Year’s Eve Celebrations Happening Across Dubai

It’ all GO in Downtown Dubai as the city braces itself for what will be one MEGA fireworks show.

Not one, not two, but 25 fireworks shows are set to blast off at the dawn of the new decade, (the Burj Khalifa fireworks are reportedly set to begin at 11.57 and last for eight minutes) and Dubai Police are working behind the scenes to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.

Dubai New Year 2020 celebrations have been months in the planning, see below for traffic updates, metro timings, party options and fireworks show location deets.

This post will be updated throughout the day as authorities share new info

Dubai Metro will run throughout the night

The metro will operate continuously today from 12am on Wednesday, January 1 / Thursday, January 2, 2020. Plan your journey in advance and leave plenty of time to get from A to B.

The Red Line will operate for 43 continuous hours starting 5am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, until midnight on Wednesday, January 1/ Thursday.

The Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall metro station will close at 10pm on Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

Tip: The metro will be packed. Make sure you NOL card is topped up by at least AED15!

Driving? There will be road closures

Take note of the traffic management plan below

25 separate fireworks shows happening throughout the city

Dubai Police working hard to ensure safety for the hundreds of thousands that will attend events throughout the city

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police was on site to inspect before the big event.

Want to brunch? READ: The 12 Best Venues To Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 In Dubai

Happy new year, stay safe friends!

