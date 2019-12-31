The Latest Updates For New Year’s Eve Celebrations Happening Across Dubai
It’ all GO in Downtown Dubai as the city braces itself for what will be one MEGA fireworks show.
Not one, not two, but 25 fireworks shows are set to blast off at the dawn of the new decade, (the Burj Khalifa fireworks are reportedly set to begin at 11.57 and last for eight minutes) and Dubai Police are working behind the scenes to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.
Dubai New Year 2020 celebrations have been months in the planning, see below for traffic updates, metro timings, party options and fireworks show location deets.
Dubai Metro will run throughout the night
The metro will operate continuously today from 12am on Wednesday, January 1 / Thursday, January 2, 2020. Plan your journey in advance and leave plenty of time to get from A to B.
The Red Line will operate for 43 continuous hours starting 5am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, until midnight on Wednesday, January 1/ Thursday.
The Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall metro station will close at 10pm on Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.
Tip: The metro will be packed. Make sure you NOL card is topped up by at least AED15!
Are you planning to take the #DubaiMetro on New Year's Eve? Plan your trip ahead of time using the quick "Plan Your Journey" widget on our website or download #Shail:
Driving? There will be road closures
Take note of the traffic management plan below
Making sure you enjoy your New Year's Eve celebrations, we have prepared a full traffic plan to ensure your safety and comfort. Watch to learn more.
25 separate fireworks shows happening throughout the city
Check them here
الخطة المرورية المتكاملة خلال احتفالات ليلة #رأس_السنة_في_دبي
Dubai Police working hard to ensure safety for the hundreds of thousands that will attend events throughout the city
His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police was on site to inspect before the big event.
His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, inspected the progress of work on the final preparations to secure #DubaiNewYear2020 celebrations.
