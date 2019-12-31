The Latest Updates For New Year’s Eve Celebrations Happening Across Dubai

It’ all GO in Downtown Dubai as the city braces itself for what will be one MEGA fireworks show.

Not one, not two, but 25 fireworks shows are set to blast off at the dawn of the new decade, (the Burj Khalifa fireworks are reportedly set to begin at 11.57 and last for eight minutes) and Dubai Police are working behind the scenes to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.

Dubai New Year 2020 celebrations have been months in the planning, see below for traffic updates, metro timings, party options and fireworks show location deets.

This post will be updated throughout the day as authorities share new info