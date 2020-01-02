د . إAEDSRر . س

Shout Out To The New Year Clean-Up Operations Which Worked Tirelessly Through The Holiday

Hundreds of thousands of residents and tourists hit the streets of Dubai for New Year’s Eve.

And what a show it was!

Across the city, the sky lit with 25 fireworks celebrations and even a parachute display. And while revellers made their way home, it was the cleanup crews who worked tirelessly to ensure Dubai was once again sparkling on New Year’s Day.

Dubai Municipality took to the streets immediately and successfully removed the waste with the help of an incredible 500 volunteers and 350 cleaners.

Dubai was sparkling on January 1

The group worked tirelessly across the 16 major celebration points

Not your average clean up, the operation required a total of 152 waste storage mediums

And resulted in over 600 bags of waste and 1800kg of waste separated from recycling

It was a major operation before during and after the celebrations

 

