The US Secretary Of State Called Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed And Stressed The US Does NOT Want War

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had a phone call with Abu Dhabi’s HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday, discussing the situation in the Middle East.

In a recent tweet, Pompeo revealed the conversation, adding that the “US does not seek war” and wants to de-escalate the situation as much as possible. He also thanked the UAE for its partnership and recognition throughout the threat of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Al Quds Force.

Image Credits: Instagram/ @secpompeo and @abzayedfans