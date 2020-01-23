AED400 Tailgating Fine Also Applies To The Cars IN FRONT Who Don’t Give Way

Motorists are being warned that failure to give way to other cars could result in an AED400 fine.

The warning comes as new sensors were added to Abu Dhabi roads which can detect tailgating, and if drivers persist in defying the laws, they will face an AED400 fine and four black points.

Now, a Twitter conversation involving Dubai Police clarifies that all drivers are expected to maintain a safe distance.

AED400 tailgating fine for failure to give priority to vehicles coming from the back or the lefthand side

And drivers driving at lower speeds are urged to use the right lane.