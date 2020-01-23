AED400 Tailgating Fine Also Applies To The Cars IN FRONT Who Don’t Give Way
Motorists are being warned that failure to give way to other cars could result in an AED400 fine.
The warning comes as new sensors were added to Abu Dhabi roads which can detect tailgating, and if drivers persist in defying the laws, they will face an AED400 fine and four black points.
Now, a Twitter conversation involving Dubai Police clarifies that all drivers are expected to maintain a safe distance.
AED400 tailgating fine for failure to give priority to vehicles coming from the back or the lefthand side
And drivers driving at lower speeds are urged to use the right lane.
بالفيديو … #شرطة_أبوظبي تدعو السائقين ضمن حملة #درب_السلامة الى الالتزام بالمسار الأيمن عند القيادة بسرعات بطيئة لسلامة الجميع وأن عدم أفساح الطريق للمركبات اللتي لها أفضلية القادمة من الخلف أو من جهة اليسار ( مسار التجاوز ) #مخالفة قيمتها 400 درهم
A new tailgating system to curb pesky tailgaters is now in action
Article 84 of the Traffic Federal Law from authorities proves BOTH drivers will be at fault, and it’s up to drivers to be aware of the law.
Motorists are reminded that the left lane is the fast lane and is for over-taking only.
A Twitter thread between Dubai Police and a resident cemented the authority’s status
@rta_dubai dear RTA, I have a quick morning question for you.
If I am on the fast lane and on the speed limit (say, 120km/h) and a maniac at say 140km/h (over the speed limit) is tailgating/flashing his headlights at me to get out of the lane… Am I within my rights to not move?
— R🛐 (@RicDizZLe) January 18, 2020
Not maintaining enough distance is one of the primary causes for accidents in the region
Thanks alot for the response and the clarification. I hope the person breaking the speed limit and tailgating is also FINED as well – because tailgating is the leading cause of accidents in the region.
— R🛐 (@RicDizZLe) January 18, 2020
Totally agree that the extreme last lane is for driving at the top of the speed limit but have noticed some people driving above the speed limit start tailgating you my question is what can one do but to move on to the right lane but when there is traffic it becomes dangerous
— Nittoo Ahluwalia (@nittooahluwalia) January 19, 2020