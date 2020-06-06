Team Angel Wolf Out To Nab Yet Another Achievement By Cycling 50kms Each Day For 30 Days
After scaling the height of the Burj Khalifa from their home just recently, dad Nick and Rio are at it again by taking on the challenge to cycle 50kms every day for 30 straight days.
Team Angel Wolf is an endurance specialists team, led by Nick Watson, who are regulars at endurance, marathon and triathlon races in the UAE. Rio is a person of determination and the family collectively (including mum Delphine and sister Tia) work to raise awareness about healthy living and inclusivity for all in the community.
They are out there staying active and want YOU to join in too.
Here to make a difference and create awareness on healthy living, wellness and inclusivity, this super team is inspiring the community to stay active and motivated during the pandemic
For the 30 consecutive days of June, Nick will attempt to cycle 50kms each day, pulling Rio in his chair!
Their tagline for the month of June is: ‘Be ACTIVE, be INCLUSIVE and be SAFE’
Team Angel Wolf is urging YOU to join in the challenge as well by choosing an activity to do every day in the month of June
You can also share the activities you do by sending in your pics and vids to hello@teamangelwolf.com and they will share it Live every night on their official Instagram handle at 18:45 GST and on Facebook at 19:00.