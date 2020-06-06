Team Angel Wolf Out To Nab Yet Another Achievement By Cycling 50kms Each Day For 30 Days

After scaling the height of the Burj Khalifa from their home just recently, dad Nick and Rio are at it again by taking on the challenge to cycle 50kms every day for 30 straight days.

Team Angel Wolf is an endurance specialists team, led by Nick Watson, who are regulars at endurance, marathon and triathlon races in the UAE. Rio is a person of determination and the family collectively (including mum Delphine and sister Tia) work to raise awareness about healthy living and inclusivity for all in the community.

They are out there staying active and want YOU to join in too.

Here to make a difference and create awareness on healthy living, wellness and inclusivity, this super team is inspiring the community to stay active and motivated during the pandemic