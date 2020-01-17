Three Victims Have Been Rescued From The Fire That Erupted On A Boat In Dubai Friday Afternoon

Friday afternoon, beach-goers were shocked at the sight of thick black smoke billowing from a vessel that was off the coast of Dubai, near the Burj Al Arab.

Police boats, helicopters and firefighters equipped to handle the fire were soon dispatched to the site of the calamity and contained the blaze in minimum time, as well as rescued the three victims caught up in the mishap.

Confirmed by the Dubai Media Office, Dubai Civil Defence successfully put out the fire that erupted on a small yacht near Madinat Jumeirah that was a result of engine failure and fuel leakage.