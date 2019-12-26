A HUGE Number Of UAE Residents Are Claiming That The Solar Eclipse Is Making Them Feel Sick And Dizzy
Are you feeling some sort of unexpectedly weird energy within yourself today? Maybe feelings of unease, anxiety, light-headedness and dizziness?
Well, you are not alone at all, because a HUGE number of UAE residents have taken to social media to voice their unexpected feelings of unease and are pondering whether the solar eclipse that the world witnessed earlier on Thursday morning had anything to do with their altering health and emotions.
Websites specialising in spiritual research suggest that it’s normal for people to encounter feelings of sickness during the eclipse of the sun. According to the Spiritual Science Research Foundation, ‘experiencing lethargy, tiredness, sickness etc. at a physical level’ are common symptoms of the solar eclipse.
Wowzaa! Anyone else feeling kinda pseudo sick just reading this? But this just goes on to show just how connected we are with the universe. #DeepTalks!
Not just psychological, the solar eclipse has physical effects on people as well: E.g. trouble with disgesting
Our ancestors had this figured out from centuries ago! This is why as a common practice many people avoid eating and carry out a fast during the time of an eclipse.
Some people also experienced major mood swings and felt their emotions going completely out of wack
The solar eclipse is also believed to destroy your good energy
According to, Daily Vitamina, ‘exposing yourself to the eclipsed rays of the sun can damage your good fortune energies.’
Well… there goes our good fortune! Another year, another disappointment.
When I witnessed an eclipse for the first time I got super sick the day after! It’s an intense phenomena, I’m not surprised. Take extra good care of yourself!!
— NFLUX✨ (@NFLUXMAG) December 26, 2019
SoOoOo many residents feeling the exact same symptoms… coincidence? We think not.
Many reports suggest that the blue and heavy feeling you experience during the solar eclipse eases off as the day goes by…
So all you gotta do is wait this one out.
Throwing people completely off guard, the solar eclipse has left half of the world feeling nauseous on Thursday
Pro tip: Next time you hear of a solar eclipse, take a sick day off and just sleep it out
… Good tip to follow after 70 years, because that’s when the UAE will be experiencing the next big solar showdown