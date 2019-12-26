A HUGE Number Of UAE Residents Are Claiming That The Solar Eclipse Is Making Them Feel Sick And Dizzy

Are you feeling some sort of unexpectedly weird energy within yourself today? Maybe feelings of unease, anxiety, light-headedness and dizziness?

Well, you are not alone at all, because a HUGE number of UAE residents have taken to social media to voice their unexpected feelings of unease and are pondering whether the solar eclipse that the world witnessed earlier on Thursday morning had anything to do with their altering health and emotions.

Websites specialising in spiritual research suggest that it’s normal for people to encounter feelings of sickness during the eclipse of the sun. According to the Spiritual Science Research Foundation, ‘experiencing lethargy, tiredness, sickness etc. at a physical level’ are common symptoms of the solar eclipse.

Wowzaa! Anyone else feeling kinda pseudo sick just reading this? But this just goes on to show just how connected we are with the universe. #DeepTalks!