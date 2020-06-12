LISTEN: Media Publishing Houses In The Region May Have To Merge In Order To Survive The COVID-19 Impact

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Alex Hawari Co-CEO Mediaquest.

Mediaquest is the leading publishing house and events groups in the MENA region, with lots of brands you will know like Marie Claire Arabia, AME Info and Communicate Middle East, they also operate prestigious industry events like the MENA Effies and Arab Luxury World

Founded in 1997, Mediaquest provides unique insights into the Arab world through its diverse range of media. The publishing house operates in Algiers, Beirut, Dubai, Egypt, Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh and Paris and publishes in three languages.

What was discussed during this week’s interview on Dubai Works with the Co-CEO of Mediaquest:

The current state in the publishing industry with the impact of COVID-19

The story of Mediaquest’s success

Digitization of the media industry

Pivoting into the next big thing

Why private equity and media might not be a good fit

