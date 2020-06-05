LISTEN: The Man Behind A Snazzy La Mer Bar Explains How Closing Down Restos Is A Part Of The Deal In The F&B Industry

The F&B industry is an obvious example of the extent businesses have been distressed during the COVID-19 pandemic and how that’s leading to closures and parcelling of establishments.

Elaborating on this, Charlie Weaving, Managing Partner of LIVIT Hospitality Management, who’s behind The Bungalow, a bar in La Mer joined Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the F&B industry and how many restos will find a way to revive once the strain of COVID-19 eases up a bit.

What was discussed during this week’s interview on Dubai Works with the founder of Livit Hospitality:

– Why closing down a restaurant is part and parcel of the industry and there should be no ego and shame

– How the F&B industry will bounce back

– Plans to expand @@covebeachdubai Internationally

– That average operating margins for hospitality are 20-25%

Charlie Weaving, Managing Partner of LIVIT Hospitality Management, who’s behind The Bungalow, a bar in La Mer has made a splash since it opened, a stunning beach bar offering food, drinks, shisha and beach party vibes, today we will talk about how the hospitality industry has been affected by COVID-19 in general, what LIVIT and The Bungalow are doing in response, and his views on where the industry goes from here.

LISTEN: The Future Of Successful Business Depends On Adaptability

Charlie Weaving of Livit Hospitality on how to deal with COVID-19 in the hospitality sector: