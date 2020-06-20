LISTEN: The CEO Of Fine Products Is The Woke Entrepreneur That The World Needs Right Now
On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by the brilliant James Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding.
Being one of the most unique and diversified CEO’s in the world today, James Lafferty is not only a successful and ethical CEO, but he is also an Olympic Coach, an award-winning journalist, a college professor, a competitive athlete, a philanthropist, husband and father of 5.
James Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, emphasized on how Fine and other growing businesses in the MENA region are pivoting from hygienic tissues and other products to masks and gloves and etc during the COVID era.
What was discussed during this week’s interview on Dubai Works with the CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding:
- Science and COVID-19 masks
- Importance of good leadership
- The Jordanian and Emirati government response
- How Fine is planning an IPO
- Being an Olympic athletics coach
- More on Business, ethics and legacy
- Trends in masks and protective wear
- Sustainability and the disposable vs reusable debate
James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding on the importance of effective leadership especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:
“Great leaders practise all forms of governance, from democracy to dictatorship, to socialism .” – James Michael Lafferty
The responsible entrepreneur also shared this significant image on his official insta urging people to “Buy and wear a reusable mask!!”
The CEO, Speaker, Philanthropist, Coach is the WOKE entrepreneur that the world needs in today’s times.
One of James’ core values is giving back to those less fortunate, as he partakes in humanitarian initiatives and frequently advocates for making the world a better place.
