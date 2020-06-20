LISTEN: The CEO Of Fine Products Is The Woke Entrepreneur That The World Needs Right Now

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by the brilliant James Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding.

Being one of the most unique and diversified CEO’s in the world today, James Lafferty is not only a successful and ethical CEO, but he is also an Olympic Coach, an award-winning journalist, a college professor, a competitive athlete, a philanthropist, husband and father of 5.

James Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, emphasized on how Fine and other growing businesses in the MENA region are pivoting from hygienic tissues and other products to masks and gloves and etc during the COVID era.

What was discussed during this week’s interview on Dubai Works with the CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding:

Science and COVID-19 masks

Importance of good leadership

The Jordanian and Emirati government response

How Fine is planning an IPO

Being an Olympic athletics coach

More on Business, ethics and legacy

Trends in masks and protective wear

Sustainability and the disposable vs reusable debate

James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding on the importance of effective leadership especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: