US President Trump Mispronouncing ‘United Arab Emirates’ Is Making Rounds On Social Media
Social media users were definitely not going to let this go.
While US President Donald Trump thanked GCC countries for their support during a press conference, many noticed Trump’s slight encounter with trying to pronounce the ‘United Arab Emirates.’
Twitter was quick to notice the struggle and took it to the social media app to share clips; adding in their own replacements to the word that got Trump tongue-tied.
“United Arab… what?”
So, what did he say?
United Arab Air Mattress?
All in good internet fun…
The UAE just revealed its brand new logo; so the timing is impeccable
The very iconic emblem that will represent the country, its achievements and progress in the next 50 years.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, got to witness and announce the new logo that will represent the UAE to the globe, as the new nation’s brand, early this month.