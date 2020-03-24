An Influencer Was Arrested In Dubai For Mocking The Stay At Home Campaign
UAE authorities made it abundantly clear this week, you should only leave your home for the essentials, and violaters of the ruling will be punishable by law.
But it’s taking a little time for everyone to catch on.
A video went viral where a locally-known influencer can be seen with her arm around a friend saying,
“I don’t want to make anybody unhappy and I don’t want to take any risk, but what I’m saying is, you don’t have to take part in this campaign. Staying at home… what is this?! Put on your ******* sneakers and go for a run, do whatever you want to do”. “If you want to leave the house and go for a run, just do it, stay positive and stop adding to this freaking drama. Staying at home, what is this?!”
Dubai Police arrested the European influencer who is of Arab descent after she filmed herself showing indifference to the campaign
شرطة دبي تلقي القبض على شابة أوروبية من أصول عربية بثت مقطع فيديو يظهر عدم اكتراثها بمبادرة #خلك_في_البيت والتعليمات الصحية والأمنية الحالية، وتحولها إلى نيابة مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات بالنيابة العامة الاتحادية. pic.twitter.com/ZsCknaczo6
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2020
The UAE advises everyone to stay home
On Monday morning, Government news agency WAM.ae reported The Ministry of Interior has called on members of the public to stay home, ‘except in cases of absolute necessity’.
Necessary needs including going to get essential supplies such as food, medicine or going to work.
The report added that UAE has a law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators.
