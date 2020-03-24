An Influencer Was Arrested In Dubai For Mocking The Stay At Home Campaign

UAE authorities made it abundantly clear this week, you should only leave your home for the essentials, and violaters of the ruling will be punishable by law.

But it’s taking a little time for everyone to catch on.

A video went viral where a locally-known influencer can be seen with her arm around a friend saying,

“I don’t want to make anybody unhappy and I don’t want to take any risk, but what I’m saying is, you don’t have to take part in this campaign. Staying at home… what is this?! Put on your ******* sneakers and go for a run, do whatever you want to do”. “If you want to leave the house and go for a run, just do it, stay positive and stop adding to this freaking drama. Staying at home, what is this?!”

Dubai Police arrested the European influencer who is of Arab descent after she filmed herself showing indifference to the campaign