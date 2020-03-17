Zomato Called Into Question For AED945 ‘Hygiene Audit’ Offer

The internet is feeling ways after a tweet from local foodie commentator @FoodSheikh showed Zomato was offering its restaurants’ partners AED945 for a ‘hygiene audit’. The post shows an email shared with Zomato food partners, acknowledging the huge increase in customers who are making decisions based on basic hygiene, (*cough) and offering restaurants a ‘hygiene audit’ and stickering, for the sum of AED945. The food delivery company is in hot water as it’s hard to miss the opportune timing of such an email and netizens are unimpressed. However, the company has responded to the comments, acknowledging that the email was sent in poor taste, but stating it was only sent to 10 restaurant partners, not a mass email, and was the initiative of one individual, not the wider team. Zomato noted the increase in customers searching for basic hygiene requirements

And suggested the AED945 audit and stickering would add value to the restaurants

Zomato responds: It regrets the email, but added it was sent by an individual of their own prerogative

“We regret having sent an email earlier pushing the benefits of the Hygiene Audit for restaurants. This email was sent by an individual of their own prerogative, and does not reflect the efforts Zomato is making to help the restaurant industry in these times.” – Zomato representative

The company acknowledges that the context of the email was in poor taste

“While it is true that a hygiene audit is an important service (where we simply put the restaurant in touch with the auditing facility and make no money) and filter for users, the tone and the context of the email was opportunistic and in poor taste. Note – this email was sent to 10 restaurant partners only from an individual’s account, and not a mass mailer to our restaurant partners by the company; we have also re-iterated to our sales team that we need to pull all stops to help our restaurant partners during these difficult times.” – Zomato representative

The majority of responses show people aren’t impressed with the timeliness of the message

Shame on you @ZomatoUAE — hitesh keswani (@hiteshk76942956) March 17, 2020